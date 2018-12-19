ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Missouri head coach Barry Odom showed a lot of love to St. Louis-area recruits in 2018, as he landed seven in-state players, with five coming from the St. Louis area.
Among those going to Columbia is offensive lineman Jack Buford from Lutheran North. Buford, a four-star recruit, stands at 6’5” and weighs 330 pounds.
He was recruited by several other FBS schools including Texas, Oklahoma and Illinois but said he couldn’t imagine being anything other than a Tiger.
Two Parkway North Vikings will also be donning the black and gold. Receiver C.J. Boone and safety Jalani Williams are heading to Columbia.
Boone is three-star recruit and was rate #11 in the state of Missouri by Rivals.com. Williams, a four-star safety, was rated to be Odom’s top 2019 recruit by Rivals.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.