ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Dakota Hudson will take the mound at Busch Stadium Monday when the Cardinals take on the Braves for Game 4 of the NLDS.
Mississippi State, where Hudson pitched in college, put up billboards around St. Louis cheering him on.
The game, which will mark Hudson’s first playoff start, will begin at 2:07 p.m.
If the Cardinals win, they’ll force a fifth and deciding game in Atlanta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.