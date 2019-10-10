ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Cardinals will have home-field advantage in NLCS Game 1 Friday night.
The best of seven series will kick-off at Busch Stadium when the team takes the field against the Washington Nationals Friday at 7:08 p.m. The second game in the series will also take place at Busch Stadium and will start at 3:08 p.m.
Manager Mike Shildt announced that Miles Mikolas will toe the rubber in Game 1 followed by Adam Wainwright in Game 2. That sets ace Jack Flaherty as the starter for Game 3 when the series heads to the nation's capitol and Dakota Hudson for Game 4.
The teams will then head to Washington to play on Monday and Tuesday. The start times for those games have not been released.
If necessary, the teams will stay in Washington to play Game 5, then return to Busch Stadium for games 6 and 7 on Friday and Saturday.
