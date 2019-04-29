ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Right-handed pitcher Michael Wacha has been reactivated from the IL.
Wacha was on the 10-day Injured List with left knee patellar tendinitis. He was active prior to Monday night’s series opener in Washington, which he is scheduled to get the start.
Monday morning, the Cardinals also announced that right-handed rookie pitcher Ryan Helsley would be optioned to Memphis (AAA).
