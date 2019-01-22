The newest class of inductees into the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, New York was announced Monday, and for the first time ever, every voter was on the same page about one player.
Former Yankees closer Mariano Rivera, the all-time career saves leader in MLB history, appeared on each of the 425 ballots submitted by the Baseball Writers Association of America voting members. Rivera, who spent his entire career with New York, ended his illustrious career with a 2.21 ERA and more games finished than anyone else in the history of the game, at 952.
Joining Rivera in this year's class of inductees by the BBWAA are Roy Halladay, Mike Mussina and Edgar Martinez.
Halladay was posthumously inducted into the Hall of Fame his first time on the ballot. The former Blue Jays and Phillies pitcher compiled 2117 strike outs and 203 wins in his career. Halladay died tragically in a plane crash in November, 2017.
Statement from Brandy Halladay, Roy Halladay’s widow: pic.twitter.com/vU4dHoFZhi— John Lott (@LottOnBaseball) January 22, 2019
Mussina, a former Oriole, and later, Yankees teammate of Rivera, earned his election based in part on his impeccable durability throughout his career. Mussina, owner of 270 victories, pitched a whopping 3562.2 innings throughout his career, eclipsing 200 innings in a season 11 different times.
Martinez, who spent his career with the Seattle Mariners, primarily as the team's designated hitter, posted a career-OPS of .933, including an incredible .418 lifetime on-base percentage.
This quartet of players elected by BBWAA voters will join Lee Smith and Harold Baines, previously elected by the veterans' committee, to round out the class of 2019 to be inducted over the summer.
To be elected, a player must receive at least 75% of the vote. Former Cardinals Larry Walker (54.6%), Scott Rolen (17.2%), Lance Berkman (1.2%), Placido Polanco (0.5%) and Rick Ankiel (0.0%) fell short of election this year. Next year, 2020, will be Walker's tenth on the ballot, which makes it his final chance for election by this process.
Larry Walker took an incredible jump this season, going from 34.1 percent of the Hall of Fame vote last year to 54.6 percent this year. He needs almost an exact same leap to reach the 75 percent threshold in his 10th and final year on the ballot in 2020.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 22, 2019
