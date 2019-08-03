Marcell Ozuna returns to Cards roster

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis Cardinals announced Saturday they have activated outfielder Marcell Ozune from the 10-day Injured List and placed outfielder Tyler O’Neill (left wrist strain) on the 10-day Injured List, retroactive to August 1.
Ozuna, who has been sidelined since suffering finger fractures to his right hand on June 28, has missed 28 games while on the Injured List. Ozuna was producing at an All-Star level at the time of his injury, batting .259 with a then team-high 20 HR and 62 RBI in 78 games. His RBI total still leads the team.
In three injury rehab games with Memphis (AAA) earlier this week, Ozuna was 4-for-9 (.444) with 6 RBI. He homered, doubled and had five RBI in a three-hit game vs. Albuquerque on Thursday (August 1).
O’Neill is batting .279 with 5 HR and 16 RBI in 46 games this season, including a .301 mark with 4 HR and 12 RBI in 23 July games. He was also on the Injured List April 16-25 with a right elbow injury.
