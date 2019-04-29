DALLAS (KMOV.com) — Given the version of Jaden Schwartz we’d seen throughout the playoffs leading up to Game 3 of the Blues’ second-round series, what he did shortly after the puck dropped Monday night should not have taken anyone by surprise.
The highlight of Schwartz’s heroics this spring remains his natural hat trick in Game 6 of round one, his effort helping the Blues to clinch against the Jets—but he hasn’t missed a beat since. Just 87 seconds into Monday’s action, Schwartz set up camp in front of Dallas goaltender Ben Bishop and redirected a Colton Parayko blast from the blue line into the back of the net to give the Blues the early lead.
Jaden Schwartz has done it again.— Cristiano Simonetta (@CMS_74_) April 30, 2019
1-0 STL pic.twitter.com/WxOehH6keh
The play represented the Blues early desire to utilize their defensemen to aggressively push pucks on net, a strategy that not only resulted in the Schwartz goal to open the scoring, but also turned out to be critical in a frenetic third period where Alex Pietrangelo rifled a goal of his own in the Blues 4-3 win.
“We like to use our defense obviously to shoot pucks,” Blues head coach Craig Berube said. “But it’s all about getting to the net. Getting in front of the goalie, getting tips and things like that, and we did a better job tonight.”
That’s precisely what Schwartz was able to accomplish for the Blues, getting to a hard area with a defender draped on his back to net the first goal of a game in which St. Louis would need each and every tally they could muster to secure the victory. And Monday’s feat wasn’t even the first time in the series where Schwartz found himself in front of the net at the perfect moment to make an impact.
In St. Louis’ Game 2 loss against the Stars, Schwartz netted his first goal of the series on a controversial tip in front of the net. The Stars challenged the call on the ice, claiming Schwartz came into contact with Bishop and interfered before scoring the goal. The ruling was upheld, though the Stars went on to defeat the Blues in the game, tying the series at 1-1.
The result this time around was certainly more favorable for the Note.
Though Schwartz’s goal wasn’t the one getting the bulk of the attention Monday thanks to Pat Maroon’s game-winner in the waning moments of the third period, it was just as critical in a game in which the Blues used up every bit of their margin for error, hanging on for a 2-1 series lead.
“It’s not always pretty, it’s not always the way we scripted it and drew it up before the game,” Pietrangelo said. “It’d be nice to kinda get a lead here and hold onto that, but this time of the year can be unpredictable, with power plays and all that. Just gotta find a way, that’s what we’re doing.”
Schwartz's goal Monday was his second of the series and his sixth of the playoffs, all coming within the last five games. After netting just 11 goals in the regular season—easily the least efficient scoring output of his career, given that he played in 69 games, nearly a full season—Schwartz is currently firing on all cylinders when it matters most.
