ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two of the greatest St. Louis Cardinals in franchise history are being honored this weekend at Busch Stadium. Bob and Lou Brock provided endless memories for fans, but for some the two were more than Hall of Fame baseball players. They were most importantly -- husbands, fathers and sons.

“The Cardinals are a first-class organization and for them to honor my father in this manner, I'm just thinking that my father would be so pleased,” said Lou Brock, Jr.

It was almost a year on Sept. 6 that Cardinal Nation lost Lou Brock. While he is gone, he’s forever enshrined in the baseball and Cardinals Hall of Fame.

It was at a young age that Lou Jr. realized his dad wasn’t just his hero, but others as well even around the world.

“In Tokyo, if you hear the English language you naturally go up there and introduce yourself and talk. There were some people from the Netherlands that were speaking English so when we exchanged where everyone was from and St. Louis, Missouri came up and they said ‘Oh, Anheuser-Busch and Lou Brock,’ That's what they knew about St. Louis and that gave me a whole new perspective on the impact that my father had on the world,” remembered Brock Jr.

Lou Jr. can’t come to Busch without friends of his dad’s. Bob Gibson who died not too long ago after Brock last year was close with Brock.

Brock was known for stealing bases while Gibson aka “Gibby” or “Hoot” gained game for his prowess on the mound. Season after season, as they played, the two players' relationship grew stronger.

“Those were times that I don't ever think can be duplicated, having a Lou Brock and Bob Gibson and being coached by Red Schoendienst. Cardinal Nation is so fortunate to have not only to have the good players but also good human beings,” said Brock Jr.

Nearly a year after losing his father and hero, Brock Jr. relished on this moment in Cardinals history under the lights at Busch as the Cardinals story and history grows and new legends are made.

“St. Louis is such a great place. In fact, I just want to thank St. Louis for the relationship that they had with my father during his lifetime, and believe me St. Louis, my father loved St. Louis as much as you loved him and I want to thank everyone in St. Louis for the relationship that you had with my father,” said Brock Jr.