(KMOV.com) – It was an exciting day for high school football recruits as many of them officially made their college selections on Early Signing Day.
Among the recruits were Jay Maclin, cousin of Mizzou legend Jeremy Maclin. Jay chose to play for his cousin’s alma mater.
Three Chaminade Red Devils also chose their college destinations as Jake Davis decided to stay in St. Louis and go Washington University, Julian McBride is off to Ball State while quarterback Brady Cook elected to go to Mizzou.
The number one overall recruit in the state, and fourth ranked receiver in the country, Jordan Johnson of De Smet, is headed for Notre Dame.
Class Six Illinois State Champion East St. Louis started the year with seven of the top recruits in America, among them was safety Antonio Johnson, who is joining coach Jimbo Fisher at Texas A & M.
Jathen Jones at Carnahan High School announced he is headed to Southern Illinois University, becoming the second player in the 13-year history of Carnahan High School to earn a football scholarship.
