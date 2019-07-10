ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A St. Louis family is keeping the memory of their great uncle, who was a legendary baseball scout, alive.
This past weekend, some of the possessions of Lou Maguolo, including his scouting notebooks, were sent to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.
His family is making sure his legacy lives on.
