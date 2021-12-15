ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Back in 2017, the NCAA created something called Early National Signing Day. This gave recruits the opportunity to sign with their school nearly a month before the actual signing day.
Why wait until February to sign if you know where you want to go in December? From that, Early National Signing Day was born. On Wednesday, athletes across the country and in the St. Louis area signed on the dotted line and made their commitment official.
CBC High School had three athletes sign on Wednesday. Former quarterback Patrick Heitart signed with Southeast Missouri State University, cornerback Justus Johnson signed with Murray State University and cornerback Blair Schonhorst signed with Ball State University.
Those three are part of a senior class who won 37 games along with two state titles in three seasons. Heitart was both happy to have the process over with, but cherished sharing it with his brothers.
"Super exciting, but also pretty relieving. Recruiting was a long process, not an easy one, but it's super nice to be settled. I'm super excited to go to SEMO," said Heitart. "Me and Justus have been playing together since seventh grade. Got to see him grow, great to see him to go the next level. Blair is one of my best buddies, great to see him move on, too."
Over at De Smet Jesuit High School, they had two athletes make their pledges official. Kaleb Purdy is headed to Kansas and Jordan Coleman will play for Ball State.
Purdy is happy he will actually make history within his family.
"I'm just blessed to be the first one out of my family to go to college for free and to do what I love," said Purdy. "I'm definitely blessed for the opportunity."
Coleman also credits his family for being a driving force for him getting to this point.
"Today is probably one of the biggest days of my life. Finally having the pressure of being committed and signed," said Coleman. "You know it's really a testament to me and my family. My parents and me worked so hard these last four years so it really means a lot."
Over in East St. Louis, five athletes signed to play collegiate football. Ahmad Robinson is headed to Arkansas State, Toriano Pride to Clemson, Dallas Brown to Illinois State, Lamarr Box to Northern Iowa, and of course the big one-Luther Burden to Mizzou.
Burden is considered by 24-7 Sports as the top wide receiver in the country and third-ranked player overall. While Burden knows Mizzou is where he's supposed to be, that doesn't mean it was an easy decision.
"It was kind of close between them and Georgia. I was leaning toward Georgia a little bit, but I decided to stay home," said Burden. "I wanted to be a trendsetter and basically create my own legacy here in my home state and bring national championship home."
