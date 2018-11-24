ST. LOUIS (AP) — Patrik Laine scored five goals Saturday in the Winnipeg Jets' 8-4 victory at St. Louis, two short of 97-year-old NHL record.
It was the 61st five-goal game in league history. Darryl Sittler of the Toronto Maple Leafs was the last player to score six goals in a game, on April 22, 1976 against Boston.
Brandon Tanev, Blake Wheeler, and Jack Roslovic also scored for the Jets, who snapped their first two-game losing streak of the season.
Laine's five goal outburst gives him a league-leading 16 goals in 10 November games.
Laurent Brossoit allowed four goals on 27 shots for his first career win against St. Louis. He improved to 4-1-1.
