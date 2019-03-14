SPRINGFIELD. Mo.(KMOV.com) -- Last Saturday, the Ladue boys basketball team made school history after beating St. Charles West in the Class 4 state quarterfinal.
It’s the first time in the program’s history that they have reached the final four.
Their opponent, St. Mary's is also making its first appearance in the Final Four.
The two will face each other Friday at noon at the JQH Arena at Missouri State University.
