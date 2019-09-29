The Cardinals sure have a flair for the dramatic.

They waited until the final game of the season to do it, but the Cardinals claimed the NL Central on Sunday by beating the Cubs 9-0 at Busch Stadium. With the win, the Cardinals mathematically eliminated the Milwaukee Brewers, finishing 91-71 for the regular season. It's the Cardinals first division championship since 2015.

The Cardinals will face the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS beginning Thursday in Atlanta.

By losing the first two games of the series, the Cardinals held just a one-game lead over the Brewers entering Sunday, putting themselves in position to have to use their ace, Jack Flaherty, on the final day of the season. As he's done in nearly every start since early July, Flaherty answered the bell with seven scoreless innings before receiving a curtain call from the appreciative home crowd at the end of his day.

Whereas in other recent starts Flaherty had not received much run support from his offense, the Cardinals bats played Sunday like they knew what was on the line. Home runs from Dexter Fowler, Matt Carpenter and Paul Goldschmidt helped pace the Cardinals in the rout of the Cubs. The win made it so the Cardinals no longer had to concern themselves with scoreboard watching the event happening in Denver, as there was no longer anything the Brewers could do to catch St. Louis.

Though Flaherty pitched Sunday, he'll be slated to throw Game 2 of the NLDS on Friday, and would have the ability to pitch Game 5 on regular rest, if necessary. The 22-year-old finished the regular season on an incredible run of 16 starts in which he allowed just 11 earned runs in 106.1 innings.

