ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Former Blues enforcer Kelly Chase said he instantly thought about everyone in the Blues organization who have waited years, and in some cases, decades for a chance to win a Stanley Cup.
Chase said he thought of Bobby Plager and other former players, and the many people who have worked with the organization for decades.
He also commented on what a trip to the Stanley Cup Finals means to the Blues' long-suffering fans, and the St. Louis area.
