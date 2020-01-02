ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The breakaway competition between Jordan Binnington and Justin Bieber could become a reality.
The St. Louis Blues goalie posted the challenge on a video the singer published to Instagram showing him playing hockey.
“10 breakaways me vs. you. You score one on me I’ll dye my hair platinum blonde @justinbieber,” Binnington posted on the video.
On Wednesday, Bieber took to Instagram to respond to the challenge.
"How about 10 thousand dollars to charity I score and you donate to a charity of my choice and we film it. @binniner," he wrote.
