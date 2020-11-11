The picture is from a state championship cross country meet, and showed a John Burroughs runner helping his competition from Lutheran St. Charles finish the race by lending a hand, despite it impacting his own chances of winning.

The picture is from a state championship cross country meet, and showed a John Burroughs runner helping his competition from Lutheran St. Charles finish the race by lending a hand, despite it impacting his own chances of winning.

Due to the normal wear and tear of running and high temperatures for the month of November, Noah McMullen from Lutheran St. Charles  was struggling to make it to the finish line.

"I was feeling good at about the four-kilometer mark," said McMullen. "Then my legs started burning and my vision started going away. I just couldn't stay up any longer." 

That's when Nathaniel Doty noticed that McMullen was in distress and let his compassion take over his competitive spirit. Helping McMullen to the finish line. 
 
"I was just like I got to go help him," said Doty. "I let him get himself up and see. Just make sure he didn't fall again and when he fell again I lifted him up and we just crossed the line together."
 
Luckily McMullen was not injured, just drifting in and out of consciousness he says he was shocked that a competitor actually stopped to help him. 

