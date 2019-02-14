JUPITER, Fla. (BaseballStL) - News 4’s Brooke Grimsley has more on why John Brebbia created a special Valentine’s Day-style holiday for his Cardinals teammates and fans at Spring Training.
John Brebbia’s own twist on Valentine’s Day
Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All Rights Reserved
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.