ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Joe Buck will join his father as an inductee in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.
The play-by-play sportscaster learned the news Thursday night during the Browns-Bengals game.
“Joe, I know your dad would be very proud that you’re following in his footsteps because tonight we’re announcing that you are the recipient of this year’s Pete Rozelle Award for 2020,” Hall of Fame President and CEO David Baker said during a taped announcement.
Buck’s father, Jack Buck, won the award in 1996, which makes the pair the first father-son duo to win the Rozelle Award.
Awesome moment as Joe @Buck finds out live on TV that he will be joining his father in the Pro Football Hall of fame!Congratulations Joe!
The younger Buck is currently in his 19th season as the lead play-by-play announcer on Fox Sports' NFL coverage.
