ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Jay Bouwmeester has undergone a successful Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) procedure, according to St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong.
The defenseman underwent the procedure, which restores the heart’s normal rhythm, at the UC Irvine Medical Center in Anaheim.
After he is released by the UCI Cardiology Department, Bouwmeester will be flown back to St. Louis and monitored by physicians at Barnes Jewish Hospital and Washington University.
Bouwmeester suffered a cardiac episode during the Blues-Ducks game Tuesday night. Armstrong previously said that things were "looking really positive" for the 36-year-old.
The Blues plan to provide an update on Bouwmeester’s status next week.
