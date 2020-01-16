ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The 50/50 raffle for the All-Star Game will have a guaranteed $50,000 jackpot!
Tickets can be purchased online starting Jan. 16 and in person throughout the All-Star weekend. The cash drawing will be held during the All-Star Game on Jan. 25 at the Enterprise Center.
Fans who purchase a raffle ticket early will also be entered into an early-bird drawing for two VIP tickets to the “Honor the Past: Alumni Luncheon & Game” on Jan. 23. That drawing will take place on Jan. 22.
According to the Blues, last year’s Stanley Cup 50/50 raffle started with a guaranteed $125,000 jackpot but finished with a total just shy of $500,000, with the winner taking home over $220,000.
Proceeds from the raffle will benefit Blues for Kids.
Click here for more details or to purchase a 50/50 raffle ticket online.
