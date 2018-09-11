ST. LOUIS (HockeySTL/KMOV.com) --Opening night for the St. Louis Blues is less than a month away and their crosstown friends offered up a special gift to kick-start the season this past weekend.
Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright specially delivered a jar of Matt Carpenter's famous salsa to Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko.
No reason to end a good thing.@MattCarp13, think you can keep that garden going all winter? #ItsGottaBeTheSalsa pic.twitter.com/xqp40bb2tp— St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) September 11, 2018
In the video, Wainwright shows Tarasenko how to celebrate by mimicking opening up a jar and eating a scoop of salsa with a chip. Only time will tell if this is a celebration Tarasenko will adopt on the ice.
Preseason games for the Blues kick-off next Thursday, September 18 in Dallas.
October 4 the Blues host the Winnipeg Jets for the first game of the regular season with the Chicago Blackhawks coming town two days after that.
