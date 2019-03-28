carpenter spring

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

 Jeff Roberson

Baseball is back, and the Cardinals start off with a tough test against the NL Central defending champions, the Milwaukee Brewers.

Here's the Cardinals lineup for Thursday afternoon:

3B Matt Carpenter

1B Paul Goldschmidt

SS Paul DeJong

LF Marcell Ozuna

C Yadier Molina

RF Dexter Fowler

2B Kolten Wong

CF Harrison Bader

P Miles Mikolas 

Ozzie Smith and Matt Carpenter are clearly ready for things to get going Thursday afternoon at 1:10 p.m.

It's safe to say the entire city of St. Louis is right there with them.

