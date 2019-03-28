Baseball is back, and the Cardinals start off with a tough test against the NL Central defending champions, the Milwaukee Brewers.
Here's the Cardinals lineup for Thursday afternoon:
3B Matt Carpenter
1B Paul Goldschmidt
SS Paul DeJong
LF Marcell Ozuna
C Yadier Molina
RF Dexter Fowler
2B Kolten Wong
CF Harrison Bader
P Miles Mikolas
Ozzie Smith and Matt Carpenter are clearly ready for things to get going Thursday afternoon at 1:10 p.m.
Happy Opening Day #CardinalNation . #TimetoFly.@Cardinals pic.twitter.com/NLaq27DyXL— Ozzie Smith (@STLWizard) March 28, 2019
Good morning Cardinal nation! You know it’s our time this year. Who’s ready? #TimeToFly— Matt Carpenter (@MattCarp13) March 28, 2019
It's safe to say the entire city of St. Louis is right there with them.
