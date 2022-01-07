Individual tickets for 2022 Cardinals Spring Training go on sale Saturday

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Individual tickets for 2022 Cardinals Spring Training games at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter, Florida will go on sale Saturday.
The team’s 30-game Grapefruit League is slated to begin on Feb. 26 and conclude on March 27. The Cardinals schedule has 15 home dates at the stadium.
Click here to purchase Spring Training tickets or for more information.
