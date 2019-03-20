The Cardinals have talked extensively the last couple months about the value of roster competition to their spring camp. With more roster spots conceivably up for grabs than in any other year in recent memory, the players, too, have acknowledged the opportunities before them throughout the spring.
With about a week remaining before the regular season begins, it's nearly time for the Cardinals to show how much weight is thrown behind the concept of spring training competition.
Narrowing down the field in the competition for the fifth spot in the Cardinals starting rotation continued Wednesday as the team optioned left-handed pitcher Austin Gomber to Class-AAA Memphis. Gomber simply did not pitch well in spring training games, giving up 13 earned runs in 11 innings.
Gomber will remain as a starter for Memphis, ready to step into a big-league role if and when that becomes necessary over the course of a summer. Though the team surely would like to have seen Gomber force its hand into considering him as the lone lefty in a right-handed dominant starting rotation, his performance on the field didn't dictate a roster spot in St. Louis--at least not to begin the season.
Ryan Helsley wasn't long for the battle for the fifth starter job on the Cardinals opening day roster--he got sent to minor-league camp a couple weeks ago. We've since seen Alex Reyes shifted to a relief role. Daniel Ponce de Leon was also sent to Memphis after the Marlins lit him up for five runs in a Cardinals spring loss Wednesday afternoon.
So this competition that began with a clown car crammed full of contestants, all because of a shoulder injury to Carlos Martinez, has been trimmed down to two.
Dakota Hudson vs. John Gant.
While it's likely both pitchers will enjoy spots on the active roster when the Cardinals head north for Milwaukee next week, the question of which one will fill a slot in the rotation and which one will be relegated to the bullpen remains unanswered, for now.
And to be clear, being sent to the bullpen would indeed be a relegation for the player that claims silver in this competition. Though an argument could be made for Hudson as an effective late-inning reliever out of the St. Louis 'pen, the opportunity to provide value is considerably greater in a starting role, throwing five to seven innings an outing rather than one or two. Fill the rotation, and then move on to filling the bullpen. Not the other way around.
The superior arm should fill the more significant role, and Hudson's efforts on the mound this spring have done nothing to deter the thought that his right arm is, in fact, that arm.
That's not meant to denigrate Gant, by any means. After all, he has productive MLB experience in a starting role under his belt, and his performance this spring (3.46 ERA, five hits allowed in 13 innings) would suggest him as a fine fit to close out the Cards rotation.
But Hudson has been better. Hudson has been dominant.
In 15.2 innings, Hudson has surrendered just three runs, good for a 1.72 ERA. With a .203 opponents' batting average and 1.02 WHIP, Hudson has outperformed every member of the Cardinals projected rotation in spring training.
Another key factor that gives Hudson the edge for a starting role: He's flat blowing hitters away. Strikeouts, man!
Hudson has 17 Ks in 15.2 innings this spring. Gant has six in 13 innings. Just another tally in Hudson's favor.
If the team's words this spring regarding the nature and value of competition are to ring true, Dakota Hudson has to be the Cardinals fifth starter when the team breaks camp. If the club emphasizes the performance on the field, there's no defensible alternative. Hudson has run away with this competition.
The decision would actually make sense from the perspective of a strategically constructed roster, too. In many cases, sending quality starting depth to throw in shorter bursts out the bullpen would likely impede that pitcher from easily stretching out for a starting role again later in the season.
But Gant floated between the bullpen and rotation frequently for St. Louis last season, spending the majority of his season with the big club. If anyone is prepared for a mid-season shift from bullpen back to rotation, it's got to be Gant more so than Hudson.
The service time factor, the options remaining factor, none of it really needs to come into play here. Though painstaking decisions are coming because of those things--Brett Cecil opening the year on the injured list helps--those decisions have no reason to affect Hudson's status on the roster.
The former regarded pitching prospect has gone out and earned a spot. Which one? If we're being honest, he's given the Cardinals that answer, too.
With the way Hudson's throwing, why wouldn't you want to see if his stuff can stick in a starting role? Perhaps Hudson's 2019 lands closer to Jack Flaherty circa 2018 than Luke Weaver from that same year. Imagine, then, what the Cardinals rotation would look like if Hudson is even three-quarters as good as what he's been in these spring games.
Even if he isn't--if this spring has been a partial mirage, rendering Hudson a better long-term fit for as a reliever at the MLB level--he's earned the chance to try and prove otherwise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.