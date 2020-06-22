(KMOV.com)- It's been 102 days since the NHL paused the 2019-2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Finally, things are getting closer to returning to play in the league. The Blues even held a voluntary practice Monday at the Centene Community Ice Center.
"We probably have 14 to 15 guys in town right now and hopefully, by the end of the week, we'll have everybody back," said Blues head coach Craig Berube. "There's a lot of rules and regulations that you have to follow and it's obviously not as free as it normally is."
The NHL is currently in Phase 2 of it's 'return to play plan' despite recent coronavirus outbreaks in the league and other professional sports. Phase 3 is still on track for July 10, which would allow training camps in the team's home cities.
"Hopefully, we can figure it all out and play but again," said Berube. "There's uncertainty obviously with everything going on but the NHL has done a really good job of keeping everybody informed on a daily basis of what they can do and can't do and what's going to happen going forward."
For now, the Blues will continue their voluntary practices to prepare for camps and then the 24-team playoff where they can hopefully bring back home the Stanley Cup again.
"Hopefully things will go in the right direction here and we can get back to playing," said Berube. "I think the fans would love it, we're waiting to try to win that cup again."
Although the Blues are practicing at the Centene Community Ice Center, media and fans are not allowed to attend,
