With every new year in Major League Baseball, and increasingly so during the tenure of Commissioner Rob Manfred, the topic of rule changes gets a lot of attention. Recently, minor changes to the game have included a limit to mound visits (did this actually have any effect on baseball in 2018?), a shot clock on the length of commercial breaks (good for fans in the stadium), and a rule prohibiting hitters from leaving the batter's box between every pitch (ahem, Skip Schumaker). The focus of the commissioner's office--regardless of whether fans of the sport have actually demanded it--has been aimed at improving that notorious three-word phrase, pace of play.
But rumblings for more radical changes to the rules of the game have been swirling for years, and according to ESPN's Jeff Passan, some of those discussions are currently taking place between Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association. While the biggest concern for the MLBPA should be the alarming trends related to free agency over the past two winters--can someone make sure Bryce Harper's contract-signing hand wasn't maimed in a terrible beard-combing accident, or something?--that battle will likely have to wait until it's time for a new collective bargaining agreement after the 2021 season.
For now, it's changes like a universal designated hitter and a 20-second pitch clock that are being considered for inclusion possibly as early as 2019. While it's unlikely many of these rule changes would go into effect so soon before a new season, some of them would have an interesting and immediate effect on the Cardinals if they were to be pushed through in the coming weeks.
Let's highlight a few of the possible changes that would impact the Cardinals 2019 season if they were to be immediately approved.
A universal designated hitter
Might as well start off with the most controversial and radical proposal on the list, right? Baseball is the only sport among the Big Four in which half the teams operate under a drastically different set of rules; many fans of the National League style of baseball scoff at the notion a pitcher can't hit for himself. Unfortunately for those fans, not only is the DH not going away, but it could be coming to an NL ballpark near you someday soon. It almost feels more like a matter of 'when' than 'if', at this point. The main reason for that is that it essentially turns 15 National League bench jobs into spots for heavy-hitting sluggers. That means more money down the road for the players in those positions. The MLBPA, of course, wants to see its players make more money. It's about that simple.
It would be pretty wild to see the DH added to the National League less than two months away from Opening Day, but imagine for a moment that it were to happen. For the Cardinals, a daily DH would turn a player rumored as trade-bait all winter because of his defensive deficiencies into one of the more effective DH candidates in the National League.
Among qualifying NL hitters last season, Jose Martinez ranked 7th in batting average (.305), 15th in on-base percentage (.364), 29th in slugging percentage (.457) and 23rd in OPS (.821). At the plate, he was clearly one of the more productive players in the league, producing numbers any team would be happy to include in its lineup. But in the field? Let's just say he was a DH in a right fielder/first baseman's body.
Martinez's poor fielding lowers his ceiling to a level that doesn't necessarily guarantee him a spot as an everyday player, especially after the addition of Paul Goldschmidt as the Cardinals first baseman. If the NL had a DH in 2019, the Cardinals would actually be pretty adaptable to the change, with Martinez sliding into the role comfortably.
Or, of course, the Cardinals could use a little foresight regarding the impending addition of a DH to their lineup and sign a 26-year-old superstar to a lengthy contract. That would make sense, too.
The expansion of rosters to 26 men, with a 12-pitcher maximum
Here's another roster-related proposal, and one that would have an effect on the Cardinals because of the way they have most frequently constructed their team in recent years. With a 25-man roster, the Cardinals have often carried 13 pitchers and 12 position players, meaning an eight-man bullpen and four-man bench. This rule change would essentially force the Cardinals to reverse their typical approach to roster construction. Instead of a short bench, they'd have a five-man bench with a DH, and an overgrown six-man bench without the DH.
While Mike Shildt might have a tougher time navigating late innings with fewer arms available in relief, the rule would alleviate some of the bench crunch the Cardinals are likely to endure this spring. Provided the team stays healthy (which it certainly will not, but just go with it for a moment), under current rules, it would likely leave Jedd Gyorko, Jose Martinez, Yairo Munoz, Drew Robinson and Tyler O'Neill fighting for three spots on the team's bench, with the backup catcher occupying the fourth spot. Gyorko is a veteran making millions, and we've already covered Martinez's value at the plate. Considering their desire for a left-handed bench bat, the Cardinals will probably give Robinson every chance to make the team, which could mean Munoz and O'Neill are left off the initial roster.
Alternatively, if this rule change happens for 2019, I don't see any way you fit both Brett Cecil and Luke Gregerson into a seven-man bullpen.
A single trade deadline before the All-Star break
A single trade deadline in mid-July without the August 31st waiver trade deadline would force teams to make their decisions about buying or selling much earlier in the year. For the Cardinals, who are expected to compete for the postseason this year, it would necessitate a more decisive approach in improving the team though the trade market.
Of course, if the Cardinals flame out the first few months of the season, it could present a interesting scenario in which players on expiring contracts--like Marcell Ozuna, Miles Mikolas or Michael Wacha--could be sold for younger pieces. That's an admittedly unlikely scenario, given the Cardinals past approach to the deadline.
I'm not convinced an earlier and singular deadline would lead to more activity during a two-wild-card era in which the majority of non-tanking clubs consider themselves contenders until the last dog dies.
Speaking of tanking...
Draft advantages for winning teams and penalties for losing teams
This rule would probably be an advantage for the Cardinals, considering the word 'tanking' is absent from the vocabulary section of The Cardinal Way. Teams like the Marlins are out of luck, though, and it would be good to see the league disincentivize the tanking epidemic that leads to more than a handful teams apathetic toward winning in a given season. A salary floor would probably be more effective in forcing teams into more than mere participation, but I digress.
Which of the possible rule changes would you like to see happen? Are there any to which you're strongly opposed? Sound off in the comments section, or tweet me your thoughts @bschaeffer12!
