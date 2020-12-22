NASHVILLE (KMOV.com) - Typically, the fan experience for the Music City Bowl in Nashville highlights what the city is best known for, a fun atmosphere and plenty of live music.
But this year, due to COVID-19 restrictions, Scott Ramsey, the TransPerfect Music City Bowl President and CEO, says they are focusing just on the game.
"Hopefully, a lot of Missouri fans can at least safely enjoy our city this year," said Ramsey. "Then the next time they come, hopefully COVID will be behind us and we can roll it out Music City style."
Tennessee is now ranked as the second-highest state for new COVID-19 cases, according to data released Monday by the CDC. That's why they're only allowing for 20 percent capacity in the stands.
"We aren't able to put that many people in our downtown," said Ramsey. "Certainly, most of our restaurants and entertainment folks are open, they are managing within the safety and protocols that are set by Nashville. We will follow that as well at the stadium. We'll follow the Titans protocols; we'll have 20 percent capacity, which is about 14,000 tickets."
Ramsey admits that, like many things this year, planning has been difficult due to having to align COVID-19 protocols for Mizzou, Iowa, and the city, but they are prepared for the event.
"We are very confident in our ability to host the game and look forward to having the teams roll into town," he said.
For ticket information go to https://www.musiccitybowl.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.