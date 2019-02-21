Another year, another Alex Reyes comeback attempt.
The first came after the Tommy John surgery that revealed its necessity in spring of 2017, just a handful of months after Reyes burst onto the scene with his electrifying stuff in late-summer 2016. The second comes here, following a lat surgery that was required after Reyes, antsy to get back to the big leagues last May, pitched through the pain leading up to his lone start for the 2018 Cardinals. It cost him his season for the second year in a row--a fact that took a toll on Reyes when he first learned it.
“It was draining," Reyes said. "You know, the moment you find out you’re going to lose your season, you really don’t want to hear that news. It’s pretty much a draining feeling. You feel like everything you’ve worked for has kind of come to an end, unfortunately. But there’s nothing to feel negative about, or anything to put your head down about. It’s more about how are you going to come back and how are you going to fight to get whatever you had back?”
The young flamethrower, the former top prospect in all of baseball who has thrown just 73 major-league pitches since Sep. 29, 2016, came into Cardinals camp this spring with his health intact. The team came into spring with a desire to take it easy with Reyes, determined that a ‘better safe than sorry’ approach would ensure Reyes gets the chance to contribute his immense talent to the club this season, even if it’s not right out of the gate. But Tuesday, as news of a setback for Carlos Martinez dominated the day, Reyes progressed to throwing live batting practice in advance of what the schedule had previously prescribed to him earlier in the spring.
Careful to keep expectations in check, Mike Shildt was far from loquacious when asked about the accelerated timeline for Reyes, simply saying the team feels good about where he is in his progress. For Reyes, that first time facing live hitters--even though they were instructed not to swing as the righty eases back into things--was a milestone in his recovery that he’d been eager to reach.
“Just to see hitters in that box, it’s been forever, since May 30th, since I saw a hitter in the box,” Reyes said. “It’s a different feeling, 100-percent. And it’s a good one, when you’ve got guys in the box giving you feedback on your pitches, as well.”
Is it fair to note how scary it feels to get excited about Reyes this spring? We’ve seen it twice now, the excitement over his seemingly limitless potential ultimately limited by injury. To fall in love with Reyes as a pitcher all over again is unnerving--you’re constantly waiting for the other shoe to drop out of the clear blue Jupiter sky once again, with Shildt announcing a setback the way he did with Martinez.
But that’s the thing. All indications from Reyes and the team on his status are quite positive, right now. He looks good, he feels good, and he’s progressing to an extent that questions about his workload or his role with the team in 2019 may soon outgrow the label of hypothetical, to be considered relevant only at some date in the distant future.
But we’re not quite there yet. As Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak outlined earlier this week, there’s a hierarchy of needs for Reyes’ progress before detailed discussions about an innings target for 2019 could take place with sincerity.
“I think I’d boil it down first to, he has to feel good, right?” Mozeliak said. “So when you get to that threshold, then when he starts to ramp up, meaning two, three innings, how does he respond or recover? And then depending on that, would dictate do we need to push? Or do we hit the brakes? So I think this is going to be one of those very fluid situations and one that evolves over time. So when you ask what that looks like, I feel that’s the better approach than trying to write something down today and saying ‘This is what we want to see happen.’”
Although the process remains fluid for now, the pot of gold at the end of this rainbow remains: How many innings could Reyes conceivably throw in 2019? I asked Mozeliak that very question, and received a pretty candid response.
“So using the threshold coming from zero the last two years basically, based on how he is responding and how he is feeling, I would imagine that 100-to-120 (innings) range is probably a fair barometer,” Mozeliak said. “There’s no science behind it, right? So a lot of it is just going to be on how you feel. But taking a step back from that for a moment, and saying you want him as your starter a year from now, how is he going to be a 180-inning guy if he ends up at 60 this year?”
That forethought by Mozeliak, a glimpse into 2020, was encouraging to hear, because ultimately, Reyes has the raw talent to be one of the best starting pitchers in baseball. While it might be tempting to shoehorn Reyes, with his impressive velocity and wipe-out off-speed arsenal, into a late-inning relief role, the opportunity to benefit from those talents for 200 innings every season down the road is too good to count out just yet. And that’s where, again, assuming his status in spring continues to progress to the point that this conversation was worth having, creativity in carving a role--or roles--for Reyes throughout 2019 will be critical for the Cardinals.
“No, I can’t recall ever having that,” Mozeliak said when pressed for an example of a young pitcher of Reyes’ caliber essentially missing two straight years before making his return. “I can recall one year. But using that same sort of mental math of that 110, 120 (innings), sort of using it as a building block so we’re not starting at losing another year. If he was sort of sub-80, it’s going to be really hard to say you’re going to be 180 the following year. Especially when you’re looking at now three years at a total of 80. Cautionary tale, I suppose."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.