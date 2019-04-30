DALLAS — If momentum in hockey is a real thing, somebody forgot to tell the Blues Monday night.
At least when it comes to the ebbs and flows within a single game, momentum should have marked the Blues as dejected losers in Game 3 of the team’s second-round series against the Dallas Stars. After carrying an unassuming 2-1 lead past the halfway mark of the third period, it seemed like the Blues were just a few minutes from locking into prevent mode for the stretch run.
Those thoughts became all the more prevalent as the Blues earned a power play with just under eight minutes remaining in regulation. But what ought to have been an opportunity for the Blues to bleed clock or perhaps cement their victory with an insurance goal turned into a nightmarish scenario that saw the St. Louis lead disappear entirely: a Stars short-handed goal that had American Airlines Center as raucous as it had been all night.
Though there was arguably a missed tripping call against Brayden Schenn to set up the play, Vince Dunn had a chance to keep the puck in the Blues offensive zone, but whiffed on it. That allowed a two-on-one opportunity for Dallas—and they cashed in.
“We just got beat up the ice,” Blues coach Craig Berube said of the sequence after the game. “That’s the bottom line. We’ve got to do a better job there.”
But that’s where last night’s game left behind that which had developed for more than two-and-a-half periods, and turned it into a frenetic street-ball affair that held no regard for the concept of momentum. The Blues should have been despondent after allowing such a favorable situation to turn sour on them as quickly as it did.
Their veteran leaders simply weren’t going to allow that to happen.
“We do a good job of just staying composed, sticking with it,” Pat Maroon said. “We don’t deflate, we don’t slump our shoulders. We communicate on the bench, ‘Let’s go, we’ve got the next one, it’s okay, we’ll bounce back.’”
And bounce back, they did. On multiple occasions.
First it was the captain Alex Pietrangelo leading by example by slapping a laser from the point over Ben Bishop’s right shoulder to give the Blues the lead back, just over a minute removed from Dallas’ short-handed goal.
“I went glove on the first two (previous chances),” Pietrangelo said, breaking down how he beat Bishop for his clutch goal. “He was kinda leaning toward that post, and then I thought I could probably get him, because I went glove twice in a row. There wasn’t much room there, I was just trying to get high-blocker, and I got him dropping early. Just got to keep on shooting.”
The seesaw nature of the third period would require another tally of the Blues after Carl Gunnarsson failed to beat Tyler Seguin to defend a slick pass in front of Jordan Binnington. With just over four minutes to play, the Stars had tied it again.
Another chance for ‘momentum’ to thwart the Blues was met with another veteran rising to the moment for St. Louis—and the St. Louis kid done good.
Luckily for the Blues, the ‘right’ St. Louis kid won out in the battle of Oakville High’s Pat Maroon vs. Chaminade’s Ben Bishop. When Maroon saw his defender, Dallas’ Esa Lindell, hit the deck during a sequence in front of the net, he sensed the opening would be there. Though replay might suggest Lindell was taking a dive to perhaps attract a referee’s whistle, it didn’t matter to Maroon how or why he found himself alone with the puck along the right side of the crease—all that mattered was that he put the puck home for the eventual game-winner.
And he did, lifting the puck high into the far side of the net, as Bishop helplessly hugged the near post.
Pat Maroon answers right back and it's 4-3 Blues with 1:38 left. pic.twitter.com/7VfCQQfZbK— Cristiano Simonetta (@CMS_74_) April 30, 2019
It was elation for the local product, for whom the luster of his free-agent signing with the hometown team had, at one point, worn off in the midst of a trying season on the ice. At one point during what was then a sluggish Blues campaign, when straits were most dire during the winter months, there were rumors that Maroon might not even last the season on the St. Louis roster.
It’s a darn good thing he did.
“Patty, early on in the season he wasn’t getting the production he wanted.” Berube said. “He had a lot of opportunities, they weren’t going in, and that’s tough for a guy that’s, you know, he’s here to produce and score goals. Especially around the net and on the power play, things like that. But he stayed with it and we stayed with him, too. Patty’s an important part of our team. He’s a good guy in the locker room and he plays a heavy game. And that’s our game, we’re a heavy hockey team, we want to play below the goal line, and he leads there. He’s very good at it.”
Maroon’s journey this season featured about as many twists and turns as Monday night’s third period, but the end result to both has the Blues in position to continue their march toward a long-coveted goal in the Gateway to the West.
“On a St. Louis kid, yeah?” Pietrangelo remarked on Maroon scoring on Bishop to send the Blues to a 2-1 series lead over the Stars. “I mean he’s been great all playoffs. Set aside the whole St. Louis thing, he’s been great. This time of year, those are the guys you really lean on, and he’s stepped up to the plate.”
