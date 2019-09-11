EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com)- For the first time in 25 years, the Bronze Boot game is back in Edwardsville.
While the soccer rivalry between Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville (SIUE) and the Saint Louis (SLU) Billikens was renewed last season, the battle between the two dates all the way back to the 1960’s.
“Huge history between both programs,” said SIUE junior Colin Hilpert. “SLU has the most national championships in the country, SIUE has two themselves. A huge game that attracts a lot of the soccer community and St. Louis being such a big soccer hub, hopefully we can get a lot of fans down to the game this weekend”.
For decades, the Bronze Boot match-up drew large crowds, even reaching attendance over 20,000 for the 1980 game.
“The general support for St. Louis FC and obviously MLS coming, it's a game that we can continue to build,” said SLU head coach Kevin Kalish. “First things first, we had 5,000 last year, hopefully we'll get to five or six or seven this year and we keep growing from there.”
The Cougars and Billikens hope to continue to grow and revive one of the most historic rivalries in NCAA soccer.
“Our guys played a highly competitive match last year against them,” said SIUE head coach Cale Wassermann. “So anyone on our roster knows that we can go out and put our best foot forward and put a stamp, and put our own 2019 mark on this game”.
Game time is 7:30 p.m. and fans are encouraged to purchase tickets online in advance to avoid long lines at the gate. Tickets are $8 and $5, and alumni reception tickets, including VIP access with food, drink and a cash bar are available for $25. For more information, click here.
