ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --The greatest gymnast in the world, Simone Biles, is in St. Louis!
Biles posted a picture on her social media accounts of her by the St. Louis Arch.
hi St.Louis can’t believe this week I’ll be competing in my second Olympic Trials. What a dream ✨ pic.twitter.com/mfuUbXZr52— Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) June 22, 2021
She's here for the US Olympic Gymnastic Trials that kickoff Thursday and run through the weekend at The Dome at the America's Center.
Earlier this month, she won a record breaking 7th national gymnastics title, the most of any woman in the sport.
Here's a look at the four-day schedule:
- Thursday, June 24: Men’s Gymnastics – Day 1 begins at 5 p.m.
- Friday, June 25: Women’s Gymnastics – Day 1 begins at 6:30 p.m.
- Saturday, June 26: Men’s Gymnastics – Day 2 begins at 1:30 p.m.
- Sunday, June 27: Women’s Gymnastics – Day 2 begins at 7 p.m
At the conclusion of the event, the teams for the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo will be named.
