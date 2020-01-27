ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louisans are remembering and honoring Kobe Bryant following his unexpected death.
Chaminade College Preparatory High School graduate and Celtics forward Jayson Tatum posted an emotional tribute to Bryant on Instagram. In the post, Tatum called him his hero, his idol and “the reason he fell in love with the game.”
Former Missouri Tiger Michael Porter Jr. shared his experience with Kobe.
"I met him back in the day at a Nike camp and he has been just, he was just very encouraging to me and he's just been an idol of mine ever since I was little. I like his mentality, his work ethic. I mean, he's just, I think everybody in my position, everybody in the league, he's a legend to us,” he said.
Moments before the St. Louis Billikens took to the court Sunday afternoon, Head Coach Travis Ford learned of Bryant’s death.
“It’s a tragic day for the game of basketball. I heard about it before I went out, and, man it through me for a loop,” he said. “It just doesn’t seem real, what he’s meant for this game and what he’s meant to me, a game that’s been good to me, the type of person he is.”
Bryant was legend across all sports. Many Blues players were stunned by his death even though they had never met him.
“It’s truly tragic, and sad, he was a legend,” Robert Bortuzzo said. “He’s the guy who transcended all sports.”
The St. Louis Wheel at Union Station was lit purple and gold overnight for Bryant’s Lakers colors.
Missouri Governor Mike Parson Tweeted, "
The heartbreaking loss of Kobe Bryant and his daughter touches many of us. A reminder that we should live every day to the fullest. @FirstLadyTeresa and I pray for all of the victims’ families and friends, as we hold our loved ones a little tighter"
