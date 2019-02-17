JUPITER, FL — In a 2018 season where attrition was particularly hard on the Cardinals pitching staff, Austin Gomber seized an opportunity. Even if he had to wait a little longer than initially expected.
The Cardinals first called Gomber up for a handful of days at the end of April, but he didn’t see any game action before returning to Memphis. His debut had to wait until June when the Cardinals again called upon the lefty, who had spent his entire career in the minors as a starter, to pitch out of the bullpen. When he got to St. Louis, he was slotted into a group whose two most prominent lefties—Brett Cecil and Tyler Lyons—carried ERAs north of 6.00 at the time. Ryan Sherriff had recently been lost to injury. St. Louis was desperate for steady contributions from the left side; Gomber provided that.
From early June to early July, Gomber made 15 relief appearances, posting a 3.77 ERA. Sure, he issued a few too many walks, and had to pitch around base runners more frequently than you'd prefer, but Gomber completed a step that can prove challenging even for prospects with far more clout than Gomber possessed coming in: he faced big league hitters, and held his own.
By performing capably in a role with which he wasn’t previously familiar, Gomber put himself on the radar.
“I think showing that I could pitch out of the bullpen just creates value and creates more versatility for me going forward when it comes to this year,” Gomber said.
Gomber’s most memorable stretch of last season, though, came as a starter after another call to the majors in late July. With a chance to sneak his way into the rotation, Gomber roared through the end of August. The Cardinals went undefeated in the first seven games Gomber started, as he compiled a 2.41 ERA across 41 innings in this latest stint with the team.
Until September arrived, that is.
“I feel like if you take out the last few weeks of the season, I threw really well,” Gomber said. "Unfortunately, it didn’t end the way I wanted it to.”
Whereas Gomber held opponents to two or fewer runs in six of his first seven starts, he did so only once in five September outings, which included a rugged relief appearance to close out his season. Setting aside the possibility that the many trips on the Memphis shuttle left Gomber burned out by season’s end, Gomber’s innings load in 2018 was virtually identical to the year prior (143.1 innings vs. 143.0 innings).
“I’m not sure,” Gomber said when asked what caused such a sharp decline in his production toward the end of 2018. “I don’t like to think it was fatigue, you know, I just didn’t pitch well. Obviously, individually I didn’t pitch very well down the stretch and we didn’t play very well as a team down the stretch. I think a lot of us, the thing we took away from it is we don’t want to let it happen again.”
While it’s arguable the difference between August Gomber and September Gomber was comparable to the difference between the Cardinals making the postseason and just missing the cut for the third year in a row, the what-ifs from last fall don’t seem to phase Gomber this spring.
As for his manager, Mike Shildt raved about the positive qualities in Gomber’s makeup Saturday, inspiring the belief that last September may end up as the exception rather than the rule for the young pitcher’s MLB career.
“This guy’s a really good competitor; he showed a lot last year,” Shildt said Sunday. “He came in, and he gives no quarter. You evaluate when guys are in tough situations—whether it be in a competitive game, combined with a competitive or adverse atmosphere, whatever the case may be—this guy, he bows his neck, as the old saying goes, and he gets after it.
“He’s got a lot of the intangibles you like to see. He’s got a healthy self-confidence in what he does and how he does it, and carries himself well; he’s on attack regardless of who he’s competing against.”
That competitiveness Shildt describes came out clearly in Gomber when he was asked about his personal goals for the season. He wants to make the team out of spring camp, of course. And sure, he’d like to earn a spot in the rotation. But above that individual checklist, Gomber is intent on being one of the reasons the Cardinals thrive in their collective competition for the NL Central.
“We want to win the division,” Gomber said. “We’re tired of not winning the division. That’s our goal this year, for me personally, is to get there, help out however I can, and help us win the division.”
That’s where Gomber’s awareness of the long game begins to reveal itself. It just takes a bit of quick math to recognize the discrepancy between the number of guys who contributed to the 2018 Cardinals and the number of Opening Day roster spots available on this year’s club. Without a rash of injuries in spring (always possible, of course), several players who provided quality to last year's team will begin the season in Class-AAA Memphis.
That fact hasn’t yet inspired a palpable tension to the proceedings in Jupiter—after all, full squad workouts don’t even officially begin until Monday, and the opening of the Grapefruit League schedule is still nearly a week away. If all the players who find themselves on the proverbial roster bubble in the coming weeks take the same approach to the situation as the one Gomber outlined Saturday, perhaps that type of tension won’t ever have to manifest inside Cardinals camp.
“The indication is I’m going to have an opportunity to come in and compete for a spot in the rotation,” Gomber said. “Where it goes past that if I don’t win that spot, if I do win that spot, what the result of that is, I think, depends on how spring goes. Which is kind of cool for us, that we have some competition. The past few years it’s been pretty much, the roster is the roster and the young guys come in to try and learn. But this year we’re coming in competing for spots. I think that’s going to make us better and make us more prepared for the season.”
It’s a mindset echoed by the Cardinals president of baseball operations almost exactly.
“Having a camp where people are pushing each other is healthy,” John Mozeliak said. “That’s what you want to see. Sometimes when everything is locked in, you lose that edge in a spring training camp. For us, not only do we have depth in pitching, but even when you look at who’s going to get outfield at-bats. I think, as you approach this camp, you’re going to see people fighting for those opportunities, and most importantly, those opportunities are going to create what April and May looks like for them.”
In other words, the spring months become springboard months. Of course, the 25-man roster for Opening Day will be heavily emphasized until those final decisions are rendered, but the end to spring training can’t be viewed with true finality, even for the individuals who don’t make the trip to Milwaukee in late March. That can't be the mindset, not if the Cardinals are to achieve their collective goals across 162 games.
Austin Gomber gets that.
“For example, me and Dakota (Hudson) are probably competing against each other, but we still throw each other every day,” Gomber said. “I’m still trying to help him be the best we can be, because I know we can’t win the division without all of us. It’s going to take all of us. Last year, guys that were making starts down the stretch weren’t even thoughts at the beginning, at this time last year. So understanding how the game goes, and understanding there are injuries and there are things that happen, we know how valuable each one of us is.
“Obviously, nobody wants to go to Memphis, but somebody might have to. If that’s me, if that’s him, if that’s whoever that may be, we know at some point they’re going to be in St. Louis helping us out.”
