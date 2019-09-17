ST. LOUIS (AP) — Hall of Fame manager Whitey Herzog is recovering from a minor stroke.
The 87-year-old Herzog became ill Monday at his charity golf tournament at Forest Hills Country Club in suburban St. Louis.
The Cardinals say Herzog is "currently resting and doing well." The team provided an update on Herzog on Tuesday.
Nicknamed "the White Rat," Herzog had a 1,281-1,125 record in 18 years as a major league manager with the Cardinals, Royals, Rangers and Angels.
Under Herzog's direction, St. Louis won the championship in 1982 and also made it to the World Series in 1985 and 1987. Herzog was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2010.
