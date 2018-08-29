ST. LOUIS (BaseballStl) - The Cardinals have placed infielder Jeff Gyorko on the 10-day disabled list because of a strained left groin.
Gyorko left Tuesday night’s game against the Pirates after hitting a double in the 8th inning.
The injury comes at the end of a big month for Gyorko, who is hitting .325 with 3 home runs and 12 RBI in August. He has also notched career monthly highs in hits with 25, run with 16 and doubles with 6.
Garcia has appeared in five games with the Cardinals, spending most of the season in Triple-A Memphis where he has appeared in 112 games, is batting .256 with 33 home runs and 71 RBIs.
Gyorko is eligible to be re-activated on September 8.
