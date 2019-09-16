O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – In the franchise’s last-ever game, the River City Rascals won the 2019 Frontier League championship Monday.
READ: River City Rascals to shut down after 2019 season, O'Fallon, Mo. looking for new team
The team defeated the Florence Freedom 7-5 in Game 5 of the Frontier League Championship Series.
The win came a month after the club announced it would cease operations at the end of the 2019 season.
The city of O’Fallon, Mo. said it will begin discussions with potential teams about playing at T.R. Hughes Ballpark for the 2020 season.
