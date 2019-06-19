FENTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – St. Louis FC scored on a goal during stoppage time Wednesday to defeat FC Cincinnati in the Round of 16 in the US Open Cup.
Sam Fink’s header off a corner kick in the 93rd minute was the difference in 1-0 win over MLS team FC Cincinnati.
We promised a historic night...well, this goal will be part of STLFC history forever! Oh captain, my captain @samfink4! 😍 pic.twitter.com/YgKACZgX27— Saint Louis FC (@SaintLouisFC) June 20, 2019
