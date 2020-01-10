(KMOV.com) – While the college football season is months away, two local athletes are getting a head start on their playing careers at Mizzou.
Chaminade’s Brady Cook and Kirkwood’s Jay Maclin are two of the five football players enrolling early for the 2020 class.
Before heading to Columbia, they sat down with News 4’s Brooke Grimsley to discuss why they believe in new head coach Eli Drinkwitz and their aspirations for playing at the next level.
