ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis Blues won an ESPY Award Wednesday night!
The team, who went from worst team in the league in January to Stanley Cup Champions, won the award for Best Comeback. Players from the team were in Los Angeles to accept the award.
During his acceptance speech, Ryan O’Reilly mentioned Laila Anderson for inspiring the team with her courage and strength.
From worst team in the league in January to Stanley Cup Champions 🏆The St. Louis Blues win the ESPY for Best Comeback. pic.twitter.com/NS4w3c60T6— ESPYS (@ESPYS) July 11, 2019
