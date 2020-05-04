WASHINGTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Sports fields are now allowed to reopen in Missouri, but many youth sports leagues are wrestling with cancelling or continuing their summer season.
One group moving forward is Washington's American Legion Post 218, despite Missouri American Legion Baseball announcing last week that they were calling off the season.
"We've all been through the same storm and everyone was just praying that I would continue to do what I do," said Post 218 Senior Manager Kent Getsee. "Along with all of our coaches and get out there with the players and find some joy."
Monday, Getsee spoke to Washington City Parks and Recreation and they gave his teams the go-ahead, as long as they practice safe social distancing.
"We usually keep 18 players on each team so we'll make sure guys are spreading out," said Getsee. "Each team has five coaches so we have a lot of eyes reminding them to spread out."
Getsee is confident that his teams and the spectators will proceed with everyones health and safety in mind.
"It is a tough decision," said Getsee. "There's going to be people that are not going to agree with what you're doing and I get it but there's a lot that are going to be thankful for it."
Post 218 will be holding tryouts on May 8 and May 9, for more information visit their website here.
