ELLISVILLE, Mo. (KMOV) – Former Rockwood Summit Falcon and Mizzou Tiger Eric Beisel trains day in and day out to prepare for a new chapter in his life, playing for the XFL.
“Just kind of staying ready 4.5 months here to kind of get in shape, get in the best shape I can get to play a hell of a year this year," he said.
Beisel received his invitation to the XFL Player Draft Pool for the inaugural season last week. The linebacker was excited and relieved to know that he was going to get to play in the XFL.
“Getting the invitation from the commissioner, it was really a relief and as shocked as I was, I was just really grateful,: Beisel said.
After racking up 103 tackles during his time at Mizzou, Beisel played for the Alliance Football League and the YCF. While the Alliance folded, Beisel believes that the XFL will be successful.
“From what I've heard, they have a lot of money going into it,” said Beisel. “The CEO, everyone up top is putting a lot of effort into it. I think they've got the right coaches to do this thing right and I think they are looking at the right players and the right cities to really make this thing happen.”
The draft for the XFL teams will be coming up in November. The Fenton native says it would be an honor to play in St. Louis.
“I think the city is ready for football and if my name were to be called to be staying right here at home, that would be the best story you could write there,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.