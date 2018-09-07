Each week, I'll run down my picks for a few of the NFL's most interesting match-ups, while throwing in some odds and ends on players to highlight in fantasy football and DFS. I'll also picks winners for the local college teams--Mizzou and Illinois--and occasionally some contests of national interest on the NCAA slate.
Let's jump right into it, with my Week 1 picks:
The Game: Chiefs @ Chargers
With weapons like Kareem Hunt, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill, Kansas City should have the offense to hang with just about anybody this season. Their defense, however, may not be as stout as a year ago. The trade of Marcus Peters to the Rams should hurt the secondary, while Justin Houston isn't getting any younger on the defensive line. Also, for Week 1, safety Eric Berry is listed as doubtful with a sore heel.
It's for these reasons that I see the Philip Rivers to Keenan Allen connection having a nice afternoon against the Chiefs. Melvin Gordon should get a lot of touches, too, as the Chargers put together an impressive offensive performance to open the season against their AFC West rival.
In a higher-scoring affair, first-year starting QB Patrick Mahomes puts together a respectable showing for the Chiefs, but it's not enough to upset a 3-point favorite on the road.
The Pick: Chargers 30, Chiefs 24
Fantasy sleeper: Listed on the depth chart as the third receiver, I'm intrigued to see if Mike Williams puts himself on fantasy radar early this season.
The Game: Steelers @ Browns
Could this be the year the Browns actually win a game? Their new-look offense has them a trendy pick to make some noise in the AFC this season after a win-less campaign a year ago. I'm not sure I'm buying it just yet.
Don't get me wrong, the Browns are definitely going to be better than 0-16. Tyrod Taylor is an improvement at quarterback, and he'll have some capable pass-catchers at his disposal in Jarvis Landry and Josh Gordon. But I still don't see Cleveland turning into a playoff team one year after posting a goose egg in the win column.
The Steelers are my pick to win the AFC North, but not without some rough terrain along the way. The first hurdle has already presented itself in the form of Le'Veon Bell's continued holdout. It seems a near certainty at this point that Bell won't play this week, leaving his team to voice their frustrations in the media.
Fortunately for Ben Roethlisberger, he still has Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster to target in the passing game--both receivers will log at least five receptions this week. Pittsburgh is favored by 4 points; I think the Browns give the Steelers all they can handle, but will ultimately have to wait at least one more week to notch that elusive W.
The Pick: Steelers 23, Browns 20
Fantasy sleeper: James Conner is expected to shoulder the load in the run game in Bell's stead, and he's probably going to have plenty of opportunity for solid stat line, but I'm also intrigued by RB Jaylen Samuels this week as a deep sleeper. The fifth-round pick out of NC State could get some run behind Conner on passing downs. He's especially interesting if you're feeling iffy at tight end this week in a Yahoo league, where Samuels has designation as TE in addition to RB. Putting my money where my mouth is, I actually threw Samuels into the TE slot in one of my leagues this week (over San Francisco's George Kittle, who gets a tough draw against the Vikings defense).
The Game: Cowboys @ Panthers
I don't view the Panthers as anything special in the NFC South this season--they'll probably land within the vicinity of .500, give or take a game. That said, I'm even lower on the Cowboys. Dak Prescott will be able to lean on Ezekiel Elliott when the pace of game dictates it, but good luck to him if he needs to lead come from behind victories very frequently this season. I don't trust the Cowboys receiving corps very much. Allen Hurns is a fine player, but not a true No. 1 wideout for a contender. If rookie Michael Gallup can become that guy, fine, but he's unproven to this point.
On the other side, I like Cam Newton to feed RB Christian McCaffrey as often as possible--especially through the air--for a successful Sunday against Dallas. 3-point favorites going into this one, I think the Panthers end up looking better than they are in a solid win over the 'Boys in Week 1.
The Pick: Panthers 24, Cowboys 17
Fantasy sleeper: He's not a sleeper, but I'm really high on McCaffrey in PPR this week and all season. It sounds like he's going to get a ton of touches, and his ability to catch the ball out of the backfield will make him a Top 8 RB in that format this season. I'm interested to see the target share between Devin Funchess and DJ Moore. I think one of them has a strong week, while the other catches just a few balls.
UPSET PICK: Bengals (+2.5) @ Colts
This is is going to be a good day for Andy Dalton and AJ Green against a generous Colts secondary. I also see Dalton hooking up with speedster John Ross for at least one big play, making me regret that I already dropped Ross in the only league in which I had drafted him.
Andrew Luck might have a little rust to shake off, and beyond T.Y. Hilton, he doesn't have any game-changers at wide receiver against a solid Bengals defense. I'm taking the road underdog to win this game outright.
The Pick: Bengals 24, Colts 23
In the college ranks...
The Game: Wyoming @ Missouri
The Tigers opened the season with an uneventful squashing of FCS opponent UT-Martin in Week 1. Their task gets a bit tougher this week as the Wyoming Cowboys come to town. Though Wyoming was a bowl team last year, they come into Columbia sans 2018 first-round pick Josh Allen at quarterback.
The Cowboys gave up 41 points in a home loss to Washington State last week, so their defense should have a tough time keeping up with Drew Lock and the Tigers. I'm looking for big days from WR Emmanuel Hall and TE Albert Okwuegbunam before Missouri puts it into cruise control behind its backfield of Damarea Crockett and Larry Rountree III.
If Mizzou is the team fans hope it can be this season, Week 2 should be another convincing win.
The Pick: Missouri 41, Wyoming 20
And in another local showdown...
The Game: Western Illinois @ Illinois
Illinois is still trying to rev its engine up the hill under head coach Lovie Smith, and they narrowly avoided disaster at home against Kent State (2-10 in the MAC in 2017) last week. This week they get an FCS opponent in Western Illinois, again on the Illini's home field.
If we're to believe Illinois can bounce back from an 0-9 campaign in the Big Ten last season to reach a bowl game this time around, a good starting point would be a throttling of the Leathernecks this week.
The Pick: Illinois 34, Western Illinois 13
