LOS ANGELES (KMOV.com) - The ace of the Cardinals pitching staff is headed to the injured list.

Jack Flaherty has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a left-oblique strain. Flaherty winced while swinging at the plate Monday night and subsequently left the game against the Dodgers.  So far in 2021, Flaherty is 8-1 with a 2.90 ERA and has recorded 67 strikeouts.

Oviedo has appeared in five games this season, recording a 0-2 record with a 5.40 ERA. He has struck out 16 batters.

