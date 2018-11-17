Earlier in the week, I posted a #TradePollTuesday involving a hypothetical pursuit by the Cardinals of Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Paul Goldschmidt. Though the slugger will become a free agent after the 2019 season, his addition to the Cardinals lineup would definitely move the needle. You can read more about that idea here.
Goldschmidt, however, is far from the only big name in the league rumored to be on the move this winter. With that in mind, I compiled a list of five more players that could be traded this off-season who might be fits for the Cardinals. Let's dive right in:
5. Will Smith
Likelihood to be traded: Medium
Possible package including: Young, controllable pitching
The fit: The Cardinals are plain desperate for guys who can reliably retire batters with games on the line in late innings, and they're particularly desperate for a guy who can do so using his left arm. One could make a compelling argument that Will Smith is the answer to those needs.
After sitting out 2017 following Tommy John surgery, Smith was a bright spot on a weak Giants team in 2018, posting a 2.55 ERA while striking out 71 batters in 53.0 innings. He also earned 14 saves for San Francisco, establishing some experience in the closer's role that should just make him even more attractive to St. Louis. With the Giants in a state of flux and Smith coming up on his final year before free agency, it could benefit the team to swap a year of Smith for greater team control over a younger pitcher or two. The Cardinals have plenty of young pitchers to from which to choose.
While I wouldn't offer a Dakota Hudson-tier prospect for a rental reliever, John Gant, Austin Gomber or Daniel Poncedeleon could present an intriguing starting point for a swap for both sides.
4. Corey Kluber
Likelihood to be traded: Low to Medium... Extra Smedium?
Possible package including: Anyone! Everyone! Jack Flaherty, Alex Reyes, Harrison Bader... All your favorite young studs would have to be on the table in this scenario.
The fit: Who in the world wouldn't be a fit for Kluber? One might argue that the Cardinals don't especially need to allocate major resources to starting pitching, as it would be impossible to have worse luck with the rotation than last year's did, yet the rotation was still a strength of the club in 2018 despite constant attrition to the unit.
On the other hand, you can NEVER have too much starting pitching. And too much elite starting pitching? There's just no such thing. St. Louis has exceptional young pitching talent, but not all of it is proven, battle tested. If the Cards could swap some of that depth for another legit ace without giving up Flaherty or Reyes? That would have to be considered. That said, it probably won't be possible. The Indians would want the world for Kluber--under team control for three more seasons--and rightly so.
Unless the Indians would want to get creative in a swap involving Carlos Martinez--which I'd be open to, actually--I don't see the Cardinals being willing to offer what it would take to land Kluber. Still, if the Indians are thinking about moving him, the Cardinals might as well dip a toe into the water--even if only as routine due diligence.
3. James Paxton
Likelihood to be traded: It's the Mariners, man. There's a better than equal chance of anyone on that team being traded at any given time.
Possible package including: More young pitching! (Are you sensing a pattern, here?)
The fit: Paxton isn't the first starter on this list, and he won't be the last. He checks in one spot higher on the list than Kluber because I believe he's more attainable for the Cardinals. It's more conceivable the Cardinals could swing a trade for Paxton for a variety of reasons. Chief among them: he shouldn't cost quite as much.
Finally healthy for a full season, Paxton set a career-high in innings pitched in 2018 with 160.1--a far cry from Klu-Bot's five-straight seasons eclipsing 200 innings logged.
Still, there's a lot to like about Paxton. For one, he’s left-handed, and the Cardinals don’t have a reliable starting pitching candidate on their roster that can claim that (Austin Gomber falls short of this distinction, for me). Additionally, Paxton struck out 208 hitters for an excellent 11.68 K/9 that ranked fourth in MLB last season among starters who tossed at least 160 innings. Only Gerrit Cole, Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander were better.
Was it a fluke or a launching pad season for Paxton? The Cardinals should be leery of buying a player coming off a career-year, but the thought of slotting the lefty somewhere between Carlos Martinez, Jack Flaherty and Miles Mikolas in the Cardinals rotation has my salivary glands working overtime.
2. Kyle Seager
Likelihood to be traded: Medium (Hey, another Mariner!)
Possible package including: Dexter Fowler, a prospect like Dakota Hudson
The fit: I swear I do like Dakota Hudson, but it just seems like he's a notch below Flaherty or Reyes on the prospect ladder, so his is the name I seem to be throwing around more than any other in hypothetical trade scenarios--it's a compliment, really! Here, I'll show you.
In this case, my praise for Hudson is that he's so good, it's possible a team would be willing to take on Dexter Fowler and his contract just to have the rights to Hudson, too. Did you see see Fowler's batting line last year? See, high praise indeed.
Would a Fowler for Kyle Seager trade actually be plausible? No idea, but it's an interesting concept. Essentially, it's a swap of bad contracts, with the theory being that Seattle takes the worse contract, so they get a good prospect for their troubles. Now, Seager is actually owed more money than Fowler ($56 million vs. $49.5 million), but he was also merely ‘regular bad’ last season instead of ‘aggressively bad.’ Seager’s .673 OPS from 2018 would need to return to his career mark of .765 for such a trade to be worthwhile, but that seems more likely than Fowler bouncing all the way back from .576 last season to his career-OPS of .780.
In reality, Hudson is probably too high a price to pay just to be able to move Fowler. But if the Cardinals miss out on/decide against Josh Donaldson, Seager could be a worthy buy-low candidate for the Cardinals at third base.
1. Zack Greinke
Likelihood to be traded: It honestly depends how desperate Arizona really is to unload his contract.
Possible package including: Well, this also could go a variety of ways. I'll explain below.
The fit: How bad do the D-backs want to not pay Zack Greinke? According to reports, they’ve been aggressively shopping the right-handed starter as they look to tear down their roster this winter and begin anew. Greinke’s value is tough to gauge, but on the field, he would be a nice addition to the St. Louis rotation. Like, he was really good again in 2018, as he threw more than 200 innings, nearly struck out 200 batters and posted a modest 3.21 ERA in the process. But if this were only about on-field results, Arizona wouldn’t be looking to trade the guy.
It’s all about the Benjamins, baby, and just three years after swooping in to steal Greinke away from the rival Dodgers by offering a significant volume of Benjamins, the Diamondbacks apparently want out. What could the Cardinals offer?
Another Fowler swap could be in play, here, if the D-backs would be willing to eat some amount of money in exchange for better prospects coming their way. Or the Cardinals could just say, sure, we’ll pay Greinke $104.5 million, but we’re not giving you any prospects of substance.
I don’t consider that outcome very likely, but the D-backs seem to be in dire straits on this one. It’s possible they fall short of fetching prized prospects in a potential trade, while also paying down the Greinke contract just to get out from under it.
Despite Greinke’s negative history with the Cardinals, a run at the veteran righty while the D-backs are on tilt over his salary might not be such a crazy idea.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.