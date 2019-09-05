Well, that was a real stinker. Packers fans had reason to celebrate after the opening game of the NFL season Thursday night, but the rest of us were lulled to sleep by a series of punts and penalties that culminated in a 10-3 win for Green Bay over Chicago. The general malaise of the offenses can probably be attributed to the fact that neither team played their starters much, if at all, throughout the preseason. Guys were rusty! If you’re a Bears fan or fantasy investor in the Chicago offense this season, you’re trying to convince yourself that’s all Thursday was. It’s just rust!
Let’s dive into some rapid fire reflections from the game:
This Bears backfield is going to be irritating for a while. With the additions of Mike Davis and David Montgomery to the group, I wasn’t sure how to value Tarik Cohen coming into the season. After what we saw Thursday, I’m starting to buy that Cohen is still going to have a pretty solid PPR floor, because the Bears still seem intent upon throwing him the ball when he’s in the game. He might be listed as a running back, but the value in Cohen is what he can do catching the football, and he only needs a handful of receptions to be fantasy relevant in certain formats.
I’ll view him as an acceptable flex play in 14-team or perhaps even 12-team PPR leagues, in a pinch.
Mike Davis will play just enough to tempt you into FLEXing him in PPR. You probably shouldn't, though. It doesn’t seem like his floor will be reliable for your lineup, but the Bears targeted him a ton Thursday, using him frequently in the two-minute drill. Not great news out of the gate for Monty fans. On six receptions, Davis managed just 17 yards through the air. Hopefully Montgomery eats into Davis’ role a bit more as the season goes along, but who knows. We could really see our patience tested on that front this season.
Speaking of Montgomery frustration, the rookie’s usage for much of Thursday’s game reminded me of the way the Arizona Cardinals mishandled the elusive David Johnson as a battering ram for much of last season. Montgomery’s skill set can be used to accomplish more than running into the rear ends of his linemen, but we didn’t see enough creativity with him in game one.
Montgomery ran plenty of routes out of the backfield, and it seemed like he would have had some green space with which to work if Mitchell Trubisky just would have gotten the ball in his hands. Trubisky was the most disappointing player on the field Thursday, as his blindness to the open receiver wasn’t reserved strictly for Montgomery. On far too many drop backs against Green Bay, Trubisky didn’t so much as glance to the other side of the field if his first read wasn’t available. It's like he would lock in on one read, and throw it whether the player was open or not. The Bears would have benefited from seeing their QB scan the field with more regularity in this one. Heck, they might have even scored a touchdown at some point during the game!
Allen Robinson looked really good! If Trubisky had been crisper, Robinson could have had an even bigger game Thursday than he did, but that he hauled in seven catches and crossed the 100-yard threshold on such a miserable night for Trubisky serves to highlight how sharp his game really was. I’d look to buy Robinson stock next week from an owner that overreacts to how bad Trubisky played. Maybe they’ll worry Robinson’s upside is limited if his QB stinks? It’s worth a shot.
Here’s a weird stat from Michael Florio on another talented young Bears WR:
Not sure why but Anthony Miller played just 14 snaps (21.5%) and had only one target— Michael Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) September 6, 2019
The Aaron Jones/Jamaal Williams thing is going to put me into an early grave. It’s like the Packers looked to get Jones involved early, but they abandoned that plan for a more even share of the playing time after it didn’t immediately pan out. It was a bummer, considering they tried one unimaginative rush and then forced a screen pass to Jones that Roquan Smith read the whole way and blew it up. They did not target Jones in the passing game much the rest of the way. Jamaal Williams, though, got two receptions.
It’s been clear since last season that Williams just doesn’t do anything that Jones can’t do better. It’s hard to watch Williams out-target Jones when the latter could use those chances in open space to create extra yards. Williams doesn't possess the same wiggle. On the ground, Jones gained 39 yards on 13 carries. Williams gained no yards at all on five carries. Sigh.
As for the Packers passing offense, lead wide receiver Davante Adams just did not have a lot of chances Thursday. He sort of got game-scripted out of this thing, as the Packers were in lead-preservation mode for much of the second half. I wouldn’t worry about him. I was surprised Geronimo Allison didn’t get any catches, but again, this was not a successful night for throwing the football. Marquez Valdes-Scantling popped a couple times, and should be an even more attractive option in fantasy in more pass-friendly games to come. Credit the Bears' defense; they created a lot of pressure on Aaron Rodgers throughout the game.
Speaking of Rodgers, I think Jimmy Graham could force his way to fantasy relevance as a red zone target in this offense because of the talented QB with whom he plays. Think this year’s version of 2018 Eric Ebron. It can be a little frightening to rely on the unpredictability of touchdowns to sustain your fantasy team, but that’s kind of the nature of the tight end position, more often than not. Graham has the frame and the talent to be a jump ball winner in a Rodgers-led offense. Maybe this is the year he translates what we saw from him in Seattle to Green Bay.
The penalty flags were brutal. You forget just how easily those little yellow hankies can detract from the experience of watching a game. Positive game flow becomes a completely foreign concept when you’re seeing this kind of thing on your screen:
You don’t see this every day. 1st and 40. Yikes! pic.twitter.com/p6YSSk2rOe— Chris Sowers (@chris_sowers) September 6, 2019
And now, to add to the fun, coaches can challenge pass interference calls. This is likely to cause more fruitless downtime for fans during inane replay reviews than it will serve to enhance the quality of the game, but the Saints missed out on a trip to the Super Bowl last year, so now we all just have to deal with the repercussions of that one missed call.
Anyway, Thursday was a sloppy game in a lot of ways and every time you feel like one of the teams was about to gain some positive momentum, in flew a flag to crush your dreams of the affair developing into an exciting game.
We’ll just have to wait to see if Sunday provides one (or more) of those.
