KANSAS CITY, Mo. (CNN/KMOV.com) – Boos were heard from the crowd at Arrowhead stadium during the “Moment of Unity” before the first NFL game of the season.
After opting to leave the field while both anthems were played, the Houston Texans returned to the field and linked arms with the Kansas City Chiefs for the moment.
"Please join us in a moment of silence dedicated to the ongoing fight for equality in our country," the announcer at the stadium stated ahead of the moment.
Boos were heard from the crowd at the stadium during the moment.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes said he didn’t hear a lot of booing while he was on the field.
"Being down there, I honestly didn't hear a lot of booing, I've seen a little of the videos out there and we just wanted to show unity and come together and keep fighting the good fight. I hope our fans will support us like they do every single day,” he said.
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted that he heard the boos, “but we also have hundreds of thousands more around here who respect the rights of our players and people to voice a strong message and who are working to make us better each day.”
U.S. Senator Josh Hawley responded to an article that stated Missouri was referred to as “classless trash” after the incident, writing, “’Classless trash”? The left showing their usual contempt for middle America. Missouri has the best fans in the country. Don’t blame them for being tired of NFL/corporate woke politics jammed down their throats.”
