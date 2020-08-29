MADISON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- It’s a historic weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway, not just because the amount of races but some fans were allowed to attend the events.
[READ: World Wide Technology Raceway gears up for ‘mega’ weekend]
While it’s not the 40,000-plus crowd that we have come accustom to for the Bommarito Automotive Group 500, the track is allowing 20%t capacity for the weekend. They’re also asking fans who attend to wear masks and socially distance themselves from others.
Racing fan Jeff Haycraft attended Saturday’s event with his family and says it was nice to experience the event in person.
“We're very excited to be here, everything is safe and socially distanced,” said Haycraft. “It's great to have live racing and to be able to come to an event here again.”
This weekend took months of planning along with local officials to comply with local and state guidelines. Curtis Francois, World Wide Technology Raceway owner and CEO, said it’s been a mix of relief and excitement to see all of their hard work come into fruition.
"Just a perfect day to finally get racers on the track,” said Francois. ”We got fans here finally enjoying being outside at a big event. I'm really just proud of all of my staff and this region for coming together and making this happen."
SUNDAY, AUGUST 30
7:30 a.m. – Spectator gates open
9 a.m. – Vintage Indy Registry Open Wheel Icons on track
10:30 a.m. – NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series opening ceremonies begin
11 a.m. – NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series CarShield 200 presented by CK Power (160 laps, 200 miles)
2:25 p.m. – Bommarito Automotive Group 500 opening ceremonies begin
2:40 p.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline (200 laps, 250 miles)
Schedule subject to change.
For tickets or additional information on World Wide Technology Raceway, please call (618) 215-8888 or visit www.WWTRaceway.com. Follow WWTR on Facebook, Parler, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.