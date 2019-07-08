ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is fired up after a play at the plate during the Los Angeles Angels and Houston Astros game.
Astros Jake Marisnick took what many are calling a dirty slide into Angels catcher Jonathan Lucroy, who was then carted off the field and taken to the hospital. Marisnick was called out after a review.
Molina took to Instagram after the play, writing: “[Expletive]!!!! MLB need to take action on this [expletive] play! [Expletive]! Praying for Lucroy! Slide slide slide [expletive]!!!”
