ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- This Blues season has been nothing short of a fairy tale.
The remarkable journey to the Stanley Cup Final is one few saw coming back during the early months of the season in St. Louis, but that never stopped Blues fans from staying the course. Hockey fans in this town are as passionate as you'll find anywhere across the NHL.
Blues fans' hunger for the first Stanley Cup in the history of the organization has never been in doubt, and it only becomes more evident with each step the hometown team takes toward realizing that goal this spring and early summer.
Another crucial step came in Monday night's Game 4 win at Enterprise Center. The first home game win in a Stanley Cup Final in the history of St. Louis, the victory evened the series with the Boston Bruins at two games apiece, setting up the Cup Final for a thrilling conclusion in the coming days. And while the ultimate goal remains clearly in focus for the team, the town, and every fan bleeding Blue from wherever they may be watching throughout the world, that shouldn't keep anyone from enjoying each part of the journey.
Bottom line: Monday night was a huge deal for St. Louis sports. No one understands that better than the players, evidenced by some of the post-game comments made by the captain Alex Pietrangelo and long-time face of the franchise Vladimir Tarasenko following Monday's win.
“It’s been a long time, right? City’s been waiting a long time for this," Pietrangelo said. "We weren’t too proud of last game, so we really had to grab it and get ready for tonight. But you can see the buzz around the city. Driving to the game, it’s pretty fun to see. You’ve got the Cardinals guys up there, too. It’s what this city’s about, right? Great sports city, underrated sports city, in my opinion.
"The fans are great. They never gave up on us all year. Didn’t give up on us here in the playoffs. We’ve been down, and they just keep on cheering, keep on supporting us, and we’re putting on the best effort we can for them.”
That effort included bouncing back from allowing a game-tying short-handed goal in the second period of Game 4. It was the kind of moment that surely would have crippled the team in past years, or even earlier this season, before its magical run began in January.
Not anymore.
If any one thing is clear in listening to these guys talk, it's the common thread emphasizing the significance of the fan support that allows them to accomplish the unlikely, the unexpected, on their way toward the mountaintop.
“I know some guys are playing, like, their first year here," Tarasenko began. "But you know, me and Petro have been playing for like, six or seven years here (Petro chimes in: Long time). Petro more, yeah (laughter). Every year you keep hearing, 'Let’s go to the Final, let’s win the Cup.' Even after last year, you hear it all summer.
"People start believing in us, and we feel it. It gives us a really big emotional boost. Like Petro said, you’re driving around the city, you see ‘Let’s Go Blues’ everywhere. It’s just an unbelievable time. We’re just trying to enjoy it right now and make it happen.”
After Monday, they're inching closer toward doing exactly that, knowing full well the fans are with them every step of the way.
